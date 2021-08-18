Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Increases By 55.3%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 40,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.15.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.