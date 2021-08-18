Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Increases By 55.3%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 40,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

