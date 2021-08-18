Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

