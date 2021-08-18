Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.15. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 1,002 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $655.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 193,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the period. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.