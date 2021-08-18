CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Shares Gap Down to $25.63

Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $25.09. CryoLife shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 98 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.52.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $377,838.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CryoLife by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 101,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 104,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

