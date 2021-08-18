IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.91

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 362211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

