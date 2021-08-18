ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.28

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.28 and last traded at C$45.13, with a volume of 67496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.90.

ATA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$51.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 63.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

