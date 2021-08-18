Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $18.25

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $18.79. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

