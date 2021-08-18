Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.30. 27,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

