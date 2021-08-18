2,880 Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Bought by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $281,000.

PBW stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. 2,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,342. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $138.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87.

