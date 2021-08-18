MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $419,982.67 and approximately $81.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,259.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.75 or 0.06755997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.80 or 0.01406976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.00374373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00139328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.83 or 0.00569668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00344594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00313299 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

