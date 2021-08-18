Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 218.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 1,528,580 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after buying an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 11,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,227. The stock has a market cap of $607.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

