Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Down 3.1%

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 473,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

