Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mimecast (MIME)

8/4/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/4/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $66.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/3/2021 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

8/2/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

MIME stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. 3,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,299. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,364 shares of company stock worth $9,665,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Mimecast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mimecast by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

