Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,970,630 shares.The stock last traded at $60.85 and had previously closed at $60.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 329.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nutrien by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Nutrien by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 100.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,365,000 after acquiring an additional 374,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Nutrien by 150.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 939,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after acquiring an additional 564,391 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

