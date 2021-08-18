IG Gold (IGG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $83,101.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. IG Gold has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $83,101.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002429 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00057652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00125754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015332 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

