Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Artis REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Artis REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$103.30 million during the quarter.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

