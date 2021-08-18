Civitas Price Tops $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $163,518.05 and approximately $36.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00026963 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002301 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,211,199 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

