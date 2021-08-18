Sora Validator Token (VAL) One Day Volume Tops $80,459.00

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $260,328.68 and $80,459.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,352 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

