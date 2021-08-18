Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 79,089 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 210.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,089 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after buying an additional 456,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after buying an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after buying an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,672. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

