Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $144.88. The stock had a trading volume of 54,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $97.38 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

