Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $311.92. 646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.15. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.