Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,365. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $194.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.87.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

