Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 87,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,066. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

