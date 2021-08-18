Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPXSF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

