OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

