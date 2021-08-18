State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.85 Million Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,091 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cree by 7.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cree by 86.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in Cree by 6.7% in the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 126,866 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cree by 36.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.23.

Cree stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

