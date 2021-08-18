Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. 43,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

