13,000 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Acquired by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 4,592,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 896,477 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $7,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE BW traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

