Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 288,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,723. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

