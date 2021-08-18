Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,110 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,986. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

