Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $178.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.