Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.93 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $551.23. 7,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $557.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

