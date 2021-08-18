Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $274.04. 12,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

