CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Update

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CBAY stock remained flat at $$3.54 during trading on Wednesday. 2,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

