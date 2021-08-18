Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in July

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AZMTF stock remained flat at $$1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76.

Several research firms have commented on AZMTF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

