Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Decreases By 46.7%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MAURY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 0.54. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marui Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

