First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 46.5% in July

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the July 15th total of 406,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of FEM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,335,000 after purchasing an additional 315,822 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 21.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 410,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 71,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 242,722 shares in the last quarter.

