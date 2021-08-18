Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OUKPY stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

