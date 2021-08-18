Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $9.14 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $216.34. 575,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,539,096. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.