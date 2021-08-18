Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,420 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 18,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

