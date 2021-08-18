Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $218.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

