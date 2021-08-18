Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 75.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after purchasing an additional 539,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. 210,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,274,504. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.