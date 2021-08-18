iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,629 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.80. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

