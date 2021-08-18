Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,280,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 25,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ ATOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $409.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

