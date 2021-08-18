Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.15. Approximately 240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 320,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

SGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

