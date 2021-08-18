CargoX (CXO) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, CargoX has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $51.94 million and approximately $143,340.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00057652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.48 or 0.00853600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00104047 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 167,160,147 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

