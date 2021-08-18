Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCBFY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

