Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCBFY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

