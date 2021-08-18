Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FL opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.79. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

