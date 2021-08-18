Brokerages Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Post $1.00 EPS

Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.78. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,752. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.33. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,508 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

