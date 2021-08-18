Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 215699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.
Specifically, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,190 shares of company stock worth $4,670,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Skillz by 57,128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.
About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
