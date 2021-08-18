Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 215699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Specifically, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,190 shares of company stock worth $4,670,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Skillz by 57,128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

